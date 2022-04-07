Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,802,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 349,795 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Huntington Bancshares worth $27,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 324,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,219,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

