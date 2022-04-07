Calamos Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.63. 49,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,400,854. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.69 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.