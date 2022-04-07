Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $737.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,739. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $753.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $846.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,024.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $927.41.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

