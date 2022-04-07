Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,894,000 after purchasing an additional 456,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,436,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,224 shares of company stock worth $10,274,477 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,391. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.04 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

