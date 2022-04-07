Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after buying an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $240.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,698. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

