Calamos Wealth Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Markel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,447,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Markel by 0.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,604,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,990,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,496.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,329.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,278.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,155.00 and a 1 year high of $1,513.00.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 76.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total value of $2,218,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,443.33.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

