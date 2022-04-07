Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,409 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Republic Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,764,000 after purchasing an additional 335,990 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RSG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.70. 8,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,550. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.83 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.