Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.02 Million

Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) will post $177.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.66 million. Calix reported sales of $162.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $831.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.64 million to $845.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

CALX has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Calix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 119,289 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP boosted its holdings in Calix by 28.4% in the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 358,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 79,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 50,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 675,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

