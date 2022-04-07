Callon Petroleum Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

CPE opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 710,433 shares of company stock worth $43,350,771 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

