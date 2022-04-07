Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CPE stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $60.78. 13,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,711. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 710,433 shares of company stock worth $43,350,771. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $349,212,000 after buying an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 270,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $10,786,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

