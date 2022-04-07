Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Now Covered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 146.31% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. Canaan has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 3.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canaan by 407.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canaan by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 652,685 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Canaan by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 898,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 494,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

