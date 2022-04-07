Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Price Target to GBX 250

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of LON:PANR opened at GBX 138.51 ($1.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 119.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 91.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -154.43. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.86 ($1.93).

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total value of £350,000 ($459,016.39).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

