Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eckoh (LON:ECK)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

LON:ECK opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.08. The company has a market cap of £117.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50. Eckoh has a twelve month low of GBX 37 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12).

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($29,508.20).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

