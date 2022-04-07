Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 435 ($5.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.56) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON YCA opened at GBX 447.60 ($5.87) on Monday. Yellow Cake has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.50 ($3.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.40 ($5.99). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 351.25. The firm has a market cap of £822.11 million and a PE ratio of 3.91.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

