Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.83.

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$4.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$4.34 and a 52-week high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

