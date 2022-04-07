Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$174.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an equal wight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$155.55.

TSE:CNR opened at C$159.71 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$125.00 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.77 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$157.77.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.733 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

In related news, Director James E. O’connor bought 579 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$168.27 per share, with a total value of C$97,430.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,843,616.47. Also, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,088,810.34. Insiders have sold a total of 29,101 shares of company stock worth $4,488,891 over the last 90 days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

