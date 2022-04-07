Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFX. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock remained flat at $C$4.99 during trading on Thursday. 21,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$249.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood, including dimension and specialty lumber, and engineered wood products; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

