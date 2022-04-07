Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,220,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,424,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $23,841,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $64.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

