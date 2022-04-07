Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $315.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.08 and a 200 day moving average of $316.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

