Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 125 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 29.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.24.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $444.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.94 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

