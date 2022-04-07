Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 292 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 31,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,975 shares of company stock worth $9,821,709. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $116.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

About Prudential Financial (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.