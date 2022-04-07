Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,997,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,820,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $97.41. 49,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.55 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

