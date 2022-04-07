Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 183,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,150. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

