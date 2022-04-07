Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,132,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after buying an additional 154,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after buying an additional 80,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after buying an additional 79,516 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,916. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $78.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70.

