Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $121.57 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

