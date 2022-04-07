Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.94 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

