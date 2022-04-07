Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $222,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,177 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $6,710,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the airline’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,694 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.49. 600,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048,266. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

