Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $99.95 and a one year high of $108.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

