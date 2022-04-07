Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.80.

SHOP stock opened at $656.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $718.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,149.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

