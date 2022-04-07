Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,000.

VRP opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

