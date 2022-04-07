Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,015 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after buying an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.99 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

