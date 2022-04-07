Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.32.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Capri by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Capri by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

