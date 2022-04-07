Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $27.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser bought 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,763,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1,901.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $8.71 on Monday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

