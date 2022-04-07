Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Head-To-Head Survey

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Carter Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.91%. Given Carter Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares 19.41% 7.89% 0.76% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $162.78 million 2.72 $31.46 million $1.20 14.54 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.67 $7.63 million N/A N/A

Carter Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

