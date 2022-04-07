Cartesi Trading Down 16.2% Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CTSI) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $208.46 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,428,628 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

