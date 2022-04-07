Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Brian J. Cooke Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,934.43).

LON CGS opened at GBX 302 ($3.96) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 350.33. Castings P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.52 ($3.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 420 ($5.51). The company has a market capitalization of £131.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.63.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.95) target price on shares of Castings in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

