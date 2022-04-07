Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 120.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

CSTL opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $919.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $78.92.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $401,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,861,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

