Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of Catalent worth $26,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Catalent by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT traded up $2.58 on Thursday, reaching $112.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,098. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.17 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day moving average is $117.69.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.