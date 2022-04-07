Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Position Lessened by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,529 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.25. 12,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.69. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.