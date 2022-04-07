CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.94

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$61.94 and traded as low as C$56.27. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$56.27, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41.
About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A)
