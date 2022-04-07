CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,615 shares of company stock valued at $82,000,992. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.74 on Thursday, hitting $167.10. 8,014,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,247,035. The stock has a market cap of $325.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.09 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.