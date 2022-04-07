CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $3.17 on Thursday, hitting $140.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,001. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

