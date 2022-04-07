CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

