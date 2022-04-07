CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded up $36.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $726.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $672.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.03. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $506.86 and a 1 year high of $728.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

