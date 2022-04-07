CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,734.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $84.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,213.20. 299,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,310.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,357.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

