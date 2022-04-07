CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. MDU Resources Group accounts for about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.26% of MDU Resources Group worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 224,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 69,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 458.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after buying an additional 230,100 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 74,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 581,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.53. 1,857,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,184. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

MDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

