CCM Investment Advisers LLC Sells 52,786 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,786 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.34. The stock had a trading volume of 725,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,174. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.30. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

