CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCUR – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6,500.00 and last traded at $6,625.00. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 82 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,825.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6,233.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3,296.44.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

