Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,499 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 448.5% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.83 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

