Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $69.50 Average PT from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

FUN traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.35. 452,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,234. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

